What can be done to stop illegal Israeli settlement expansion plans?
What can be done to stop illegal Israeli settlement expansion plans?
On Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a public statement regarding what a possible post-war scenario would look like in Gaza. He says Israel would have an overall security responsibility over the Strip. This has alarmed many, with concerns that his intentions may be to further occupy the Palestinian territories when conflict ends. Nizar Farsakh from George Washington University explains.
November 8, 2023
