Thousands of civilians in northern Gaza flee south
On Tuesday, the Israeli army announced its troops had completely surrounded Gaza City and reached the Mediterranean coastline, cutting the besieged enclave in two... At least 50,000 civilians including women, children, the elderly and the disabled made their way along an evacuation corridor announced by the Israeli army. Behind the scenes, negotiations are taking place for a possible three-day humanitarian pause in Gaza, even as Israel continues to resist. And there's a growing debate about what happens to the enclave after the war. Andy Roesgen has more.
November 9, 2023
