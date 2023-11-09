World Share

The Forefront Cyprus: Seeds of Hatred

Cyprus, a pivotal island in the Mediterranean, has remained a focal point of political power struggles throughout its history. The Forefront: Cyprus documentary series embarks on a journey through the decades – from the Bloody Christmas of 1963 to the Turkish operation and the Annan Plan, uncovering the little-known chapters of this island's enduring conflict. Within six episodes, we explore the hardships, divisions and the quest for reconciliation on this historic island. Watch the first episode on November 15th at 14:30 GMT on TRT World.