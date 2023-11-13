World Share

UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman sacked amid cabinet reshuffle

After days of speculation - the UK Prime Minister has sacked his home secretary. Suella Braverman attracted broad criticism over an article she wrote for a British newspaper, urging police to stop a pro-Palestinian march in London, that would coincide with Armistice Day. Her removal from office has sparked a cabinet reshuffle, with a surprise inclusion. Melinda Nucifora explains.