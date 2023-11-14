POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Is Pedro Sanchez's amnesty proposal deepening political divisions in Spain?
26:30
World
Is Pedro Sanchez's amnesty proposal deepening political divisions in Spain?
Political divides in Spain appear to be deepening, with protestors rallying against the acting Prime Minister's proposal to grant amnesty to Catalan separatists. Is Pedro Sanchez's move a genuine step toward unifying the country, or is it perceived as a cynical ploy to safeguard his political status? Guests: Guests: Meritxell Serret Aleu Minister of Foreign Action and European Union of Catalonia Rafael Arenas Former President of Catalan Civil Society Andrew Dowling Associate Professor at Cardiff University
November 14, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?