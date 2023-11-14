World Share

Is Pedro Sanchez's amnesty proposal deepening political divisions in Spain?

Political divides in Spain appear to be deepening, with protestors rallying against the acting Prime Minister's proposal to grant amnesty to Catalan separatists. Is Pedro Sanchez's move a genuine step toward unifying the country, or is it perceived as a cynical ploy to safeguard his political status? Guests: Guests: Meritxell Serret Aleu Minister of Foreign Action and European Union of Catalonia Rafael Arenas Former President of Catalan Civil Society Andrew Dowling Associate Professor at Cardiff University