US started to soften its rhetoric after civilian onslaught
02:13
World
The United States, long known as Israel's biggest moral and financial backer, staunchly defended the Jewish state's right to defend itself in the weeks following the outbreak of the war. As the death toll mounts, American officials have started to soften their rhetoric, perhaps signalling that they are finally ready to put their foot down on Israel's indiscriminate assault on Gaza. Priyanka Navani reports.
November 13, 2023
