World Share

22 hospitals in Gaza out of service due to Israeli 'aggression'

In Gaza, where the besieged enclave has been under constant Israeli bombardment for more than five weeks now. Israel has advised civilians to evacute to the South BUT it has also shelled the areas in there. Hospitals are on the firing line after Israeli forces now sorround the Al Shifa hospital- Gaza's largest- leaving thousand trapped with dwindling food and medical supplies. 22 of total 35 hospitals are totally collapsed due to Israeli shelling or lack of fuel and medical supplies. Daniel Padwick reports.