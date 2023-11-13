Human Rights Watch and Palestinian NGO held a press conference

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
In London, Human Rights Watch and a Palestinian NGO called the International Centre of Justice for the Palestinians held a press conference on the crisis in Gaza. It included severe criticism of the Israeli military and accused both Israel and Hamas of war crimes. Also present were British Palestinians with heart breaking stories of relatives killed in Israel’s bombardment of Gaza. Simon McGregor-Wood has more.
November 13, 2023
