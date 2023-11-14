What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

Presidents Biden and Xi seek to ease tensions at APEC Summit

The Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation or APEC Summit in San Francisco, California will be a global focal point this week as the leaders of the world’s two superpowers meet for the first time in a year and amid mounting diplomatic tensions. US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping are looking to thaw relations following a string of standoffs around trade, technology, and surveillance that have roiled the global economy. TRT World’s Yasmine El-Sabawi reports.