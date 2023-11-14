POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
UK Supreme Court to rule on deportation plan
On Tuesday the UK's Supreme Court will hand down its judgement on the British Government's controversial plan to deport illegal migrants to Rwanda. The policy was judged to be unlawful by a lower court earlier this year, which determined Rwanda was not safe enough, and the risk of migrants being sent back to their home countries too high. That would be a potential breach of their rights under the European Convention of Human Rights - to which the UK is a signatory. Simon McGregor-Wood reports from London.
November 14, 2023
