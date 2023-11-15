POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israel confirms death of soldier held hostage in Gaza
02:54
World
Israel confirms death of soldier held hostage in Gaza
Israel has confirmed the death of one of its soldiers who's been held captive by Hamas since the October 7th attack. Hamas released a video on Monday saying she was killed in Israel's ongoing bombing campaign on Gaza. This comes as families of the abductees demand answers from the Israeli government on why there has been no deal to release the captives, 39 days into the war. Rahul Radhakrishnan has more.
November 15, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?