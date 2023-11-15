World Share

Israel confirms death of soldier held hostage in Gaza

Israel has confirmed the death of one of its soldiers who's been held captive by Hamas since the October 7th attack. Hamas released a video on Monday saying she was killed in Israel's ongoing bombing campaign on Gaza. This comes as families of the abductees demand answers from the Israeli government on why there has been no deal to release the captives, 39 days into the war. Rahul Radhakrishnan has more.