Pro-Palestinian Rallies Held in Balkan Cities As Donations and Humanitarian Aid Sent to Gaza

As Israeli air strikes and fierce gun battles continue on the streets of Gaza, thousands of people gathered in cities across the Balkans to call for a ceasefire and condemn the killing of civilians, especially children. Anger is growing especially online, where the horrors of war that eventually led to genocide in Srebrenica, are still fresh in many people's minds. The main message from the Bosnian capital was - yesterday Srebrenica, today Gaza- as those who survived it say, what they see in Gaza resembles their own suffering almost three decades ago. But it isn't just through rallies where Western Balkan countries are showing support for Gaza. Many groups have also been sending humanitarian aid, hoping that it will reach those who need it the most. We start with Veljko Skenderija's story from Zagreb. Plus, tensions over the conflict in Gaza recently spilled onto the pitch in a Euro qualifying match in Pristina, between Kosovo and Israel. UEFA, the governing body of European football says it will launch proceedings against Kosovo, after fans booed the national anthem of Israel. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp