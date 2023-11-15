World Share

Will Sending Migrants From Italy to Albania Solve or Create More Problems?

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says he will look closely at Italy's plans to establish centres in Albania to hold migrants. Scholz says Albania is a candidate for EU membership and that challenges like migration need to be addressed on a European level. Meanwhile, a recent deal signed between Albania and Italy has raised human rights concerns including from the Council of Europe. Several groups say the agreement is illegal and unworkable. Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni says the deal could be a model for deals between the EU and non-member countries. But the European Union issued a response demanding Italian authorities detailed information on the deal as it needs to comply with EU's Dublin regulation which states that - the first country in which migrants arrive must host them and process their cases. Adama Munu explains.