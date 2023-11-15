World Share

Israel raids Gaza's largest medical centre, Al Shifa hospital

The Israeli army is still inside Gaza's largest hospital Al-Shifa, and claims to have found weapons and Hamas infrastructure under the hospital compound. Hamas denies the claim, and no evidence has been provided by Israel yet. And Human Rights Watch says it cannot confirm Hamas has built its headquarters underneath the medical complex. Reports from inside Al Shifa claim Israeli soldiers carried out search and interrogation operations, which included patients and doctors. Tens of thousands of internally displaced Palestinians are sheltering inside the hospital. Jon Brain begins our coverage.