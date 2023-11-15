POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israel raids Gaza's largest medical centre, Al Shifa hospital
02:23
World
Israel raids Gaza's largest medical centre, Al Shifa hospital
The Israeli army is still inside Gaza's largest hospital Al-Shifa, and claims to have found weapons and Hamas infrastructure under the hospital compound. Hamas denies the claim, and no evidence has been provided by Israel yet. And Human Rights Watch says it cannot confirm Hamas has built its headquarters underneath the medical complex. Reports from inside Al Shifa claim Israeli soldiers carried out search and interrogation operations, which included patients and doctors. Tens of thousands of internally displaced Palestinians are sheltering inside the hospital. Jon Brain begins our coverage.
November 15, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?