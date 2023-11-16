POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
1948 Nakba survivor Sima Tuqan is witnessing another catastrophe
1948 Nakba survivor Sima Tuqan is witnessing another catastrophe
With little sign of an end to Israel's assault on Gaza, older generations of Palestinians are watching events with horror - and recognition. While many might remember what Palestine looked like before the war of 1967, few are alive to recall life before Israel's creation in 1948. Joel Flynn has been sitting down with one of those few - a Palestinian who once fled to Lebanon - and now, once again, finds herself running from violence that has plagued the region since she was a child.
November 16, 2023
