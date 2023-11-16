November 16, 2023
02:26
02:26
More Videos
Medical services completely stopped at Al Shifa Hospital
Israel renewed its operation at Gaza's largest hospital on Thursday, targeting what it maintains is a Hamas command centre. The Al Shifa medical complex is sheltering more than 2,000 civilians. US President Joe Biden said he'd told Israel to be 'incredibly careful' but repeated Israeli assertions Hamas' headquarters were at the hospital. Hamas, and medical staff, deny this claim. Claire Herriot, reports
More Videos