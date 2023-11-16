POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
What is the cost of taking a stand on the Israel's attack on Gaza?
26:00
World
In the face of Israel's offensive in Gaza, some are paying a price for defending Palestinians. From the corridors of power in the US to the streets of the UK and Europe, is this conflict becoming a battleground for voices to declare sides, take a stand, or opt for uneasy silence? Guests: Yumna Patel Palestine News Director at Mondoweiss Hebh Jamal Palestinian Journalist Kamel Hawwash Chair of Palestine Solidarity Campaign
November 16, 2023
