World Share

What is the cost of taking a stand on the Israel's attack on Gaza?

In the face of Israel's offensive in Gaza, some are paying a price for defending Palestinians. From the corridors of power in the US to the streets of the UK and Europe, is this conflict becoming a battleground for voices to declare sides, take a stand, or opt for uneasy silence? Guests: Yumna Patel Palestine News Director at Mondoweiss Hebh Jamal Palestinian Journalist Kamel Hawwash Chair of Palestine Solidarity Campaign