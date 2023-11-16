POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israel claims Hamas is operating inside Al Shifa hospital
Israel remains under pressure to provide credible evidence to prove Hamas is operating beneath the Al-Shifa hospital. It claims to have found a small cache of weapons in the hospital, but it's claims have not been independently verified, and many experts are not convinced. Isreal retains the backing of the UnIted States, which says it has intelligence that Hamas has a command centre beneath the facility, but neither Hamas, nor hostages have been found. Yunus Emre reports.
November 16, 2023
