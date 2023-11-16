World Share

Daughters’ memory and faith in God keep Palestinian doctor going

TRT World spoke to Professor Izzeldin Abuelaish, a world-renown Palestinian-Canadian physician, human rights, peace activist, and five-time Nobel Peace Prize Nominee from Gaza, whose three daughters and one niece were killed in 2009 by Israeli tank fire. He founded the Daughters of Life Foundation in their memory to empower young girls and women to be agents of change in the Middle East. In Israel’s most recent war on Palestine’s Gaza since Oct. 7, he has lost more than 20 relatives. He tells us how his daughters and relatives’ memory and faith in God inspire him to fight for a better future.