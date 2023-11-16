POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Gaza hospital workers scrambling to save newborn babies
02:07
World
Gaza hospital workers scrambling to save newborn babies
The lack of fuel continues to claim lives in Gaza, particularly amongst the vulnerable in society . Earlier this month, the UN Children’s Fund said women, children and newborns were increasingly at risk, amid reports premature babies in Al Shifa's intensive care unit were dying because of a lack of power. Doctors believe the crisis has led to a growing number of miscarriages and premature births. Irem Aksu reports.
November 16, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?