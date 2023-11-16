World Share

Gaza hospital workers scrambling to save newborn babies

The lack of fuel continues to claim lives in Gaza, particularly amongst the vulnerable in society . Earlier this month, the UN Children’s Fund said women, children and newborns were increasingly at risk, amid reports premature babies in Al Shifa's intensive care unit were dying because of a lack of power. Doctors believe the crisis has led to a growing number of miscarriages and premature births. Irem Aksu reports.