World Share

Türkiye in Talks With Britain, Spain To Buy 40 Eurofighter Typhoon Jets

After waiting more than two years on a stalled fighter jet deal with the US, Turkiye could be close to an alternative. On Thursday, Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler announced that Ankara has plans to purchase 40 Eurofighter Typhoon jets. The deal involves Spain and the UK, but Guler said both countries were trying to convince Germany to drop its opposition to the deal. The announcement came a day ahead of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Berlin where he met with German leaders. Sharp differences continue to linger between Turkiye and its western partners especially over the war in Gaza and Israel's continued attacks on civilians. President Erdogan, has accused Israel of committing war crimes in Gaza, saying an immediate ceasefire is needed. Communications were reportedly down throughout Gaza after its main electricity provider said a lack of fuel had cut services. The breakdown of internet and telecommunications comes as the UN's World Food Programme warns of a food crisis that could hit Gaza's 2.3 million people. Guests: Giray Sadik Director of European Studies Research Centre at AYBU Samuel Doveri Vesterbye Managing Director at European Neighbourhood Council