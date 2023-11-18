World Share

Biden and Obrador pledge cooperation to solve mutual challenges

A four-day diplomatic push for US President Joe Biden has concluded with a meeting with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. The two leaders met on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit where dialogue with China and other Pacific nations was in the spotlight. The US and Mexico are significant trading partners and share a 2-thousand-mile border that is often a flashpoint in the relationship. Craig Boswell reports.