POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Türkiye aids Somalia's health crisis with training hospital
03:15
World
Türkiye aids Somalia's health crisis with training hospital
Somalia's health sector has been plagued by a lack of effective regulation and training for decades- a public health crisis that's been worsened by the recent flooding there. Türkiye came to the country's aid in 2016, opening the Somalia-Türkiye training and Research Hospital, which encouraged a whole new generation of Somalians to pursue health as a professon. Najib Ahmed reports from Mogadishu
November 21, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?