World Share

Is the Biden-Xi meeting marking a reset in US-China relations?

Amid the critical dynamics of the US-China relationship, the meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation summit between Presidents Biden and Xi Jinping holds immense significance in addressing vital concerns such as curbing fentanyl chemicals and reestablishing military communication. Is this meeting paving the way for a positive shift in the relations between the two superpowers? Guests: Xu Qinduo Fellow at the Pangoal Institution Jeffrey Stacey Former US State Department Official Duncan Bartlett Research Associate at the SOAS China Institute