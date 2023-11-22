POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
100 more Turkish citizens evacuated from Gaza arrive in Istanbul
100 more Turkish citizens evacuated from Gaza arrive in Istanbul
More than 45 days of Israeli bombings and air strikes have caused a humanitarian crisis for people in Gaza. Some have been able to leave the besieged enclave through the Rafah border crossing, but hundreds of thousands of others are still in need of urgent assistance. A group of 100 Turkish citizens has arrived in Istanbul after being evacuated from Gaza on Wednesday. While they're full of relief to be safe, they're terrified for their family and friends left behind. Asli Atbas reports from Istanbul.
November 22, 2023
