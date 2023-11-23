POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Far-right Geert Wilders on course for surprise victory
Far-right Geert Wilders on course for surprise victory
There's been a shock victory in the Dutch election for the far-right, Freedom Party. Exit polls predict the party led by Geert Wilders will win 35 of the 150 seats in parliament, 10 clear of the next largest party the Green Left coalition led by former EU Commissioner Frans Timmermans. Wilders has long campaigned against immigration and has advocated anti-Islam policies. Despite the shock result, it is not clear if other parties are willing to form a coalition with him. Simon McGregor-Wood has more.
November 23, 2023
