World Share

13 Israeli hostages arrive in Israel after being freed by Hamas

The Red Cross has confirmed 24 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza have been released. It included the first group of 13 Israelis, 10 Thai and one Filipino citizen. Shortly afterwards 39 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel were released in the Occupied West Bank as part of the deal to secure a four day pause in Israel’s assault on Gaza. The fighting stopped at 7am local time and this was followed by a significant increase in the flow of humanitarian aid crossing from Egypt, including desperately needed fuel. Simon McGregor-Wood has more.