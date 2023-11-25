World Share

Four-day suspension of hostilities to allow for hostage exchange

29 Palestinians are back with their familes and 13 Israeli citizens are home. They, along with 12 Thai nationals and one from the Phillipines are the first people to be exchanged by Hamas and Israel on the first day of a four day truce. If the pause holds, there are due to be more exchanges on Saturday, as well as additional aid arriving in Gaza. TRT World's Andy Roesgen reports.