More hostages are expected to be released on Sunday
World
A pause in Israel's war on Gaza appears to be holding, three days into the four-day truce. Dozens of hostages taken by Hamas on October 7 have now been returned to Israel, while three times as many Palestinians - who had been held captive in Israeli prisons - have also gone home. The Qatar and US-backed truce represents the first significant halt in the conflict since Israel launched its military campaign in Gaza seven weeks ago. More Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners are expected to be released on Sunday. Ilyas Avci reports.
November 26, 2023
