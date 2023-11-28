World Share

The Forefront: Cyprus | Episode 3: Peace Operation | Trailer

The Forefront: Cyprus documentary series unravels the island's turbulent past, from the Bloody Christmas of 1963 to the Turkish operation, covering decades of inconclusive negotiations. In just six episodes, stories of division and resilience will unfold. The Cyprus conflict is one of the longest-running disputes in modern history. In the third episode, we see the Turkish intervention against the Greek oppression on the island and the new era that followed. Watch the third episode on Nov 29, 14:30 GMT on TRT World.