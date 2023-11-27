World Share

British surgeon who worked in Gaza accuses Israel of war crimes

A British surgeon working in Gaza has said he operated on patients with injuries sustained from white phosphorous and sniper fire. Professor Ghassan Abu Sitta has just returned from Gaza, and is now working with the International Centre of Justice for Palestinians. The ICJP says it’s using the doctor’s testimony to help prove Israel has committed war crimes in Gaza, and is engaged in genocide.TRT World’s Joel Flynn has more.