World
Israel, Hamas complete exchange as truce extended by two days
A little more relief and hope for Palestinians in Gaza, after a fourth night of hostage and prisoner exchanges. The truce is now being extended for at least two more days. Israel has been given a list of 11 hostages ready to be released by Hamas on Tuesday. Thirty-three Palestinians, including a boy arrested when he was 12, were earlier freed from Israeli prisons - and hostages handed over at the Gaza border. Craig Boswell reports.
November 28, 2023
