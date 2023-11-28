BizTech Share

Asia-Pacific markets rebound from Monday's losses

Asia-Pacific markets have remained mixed a day after the region saw all its major indexes in negative territory. South Korea's Kospi was up 0.35 percent while the Kosdaq made larger gains of 0.49 percent. Australia's ASX 200 was up 0.39 percent whilst Japan's markets slipped lower with the Nikkei 225 and Topix indexes shedding 0.23 percent and 0.3 percent respectively. Meanwhile, oil prices have eased after the truce between Israel and Hamas was extended by two days. Brent oil futures fell 0.62 percent before recovering while the West Texas Intermediate crude futures reversed earlier losses to post a 0-point-4 percent gain.