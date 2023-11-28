World Share

Türkiye to Work With Romania and Bulgaria to Clear Black Sea Mines

NATO members Turkiye, Romania and Bulgaria are planning to work together to clean up and safely dispose drifting mines in the Black Sea. The joint initiative aims to strengthen maritime security and contain the fallout from the ongoing war in Ukraine. Dangers posed by the mines have become more prominent as both Kiev and Moscow accuse each other of planting mines off the Ukrainian coast. Being their only access point to global shipping routes, Bulgaria, Romania, Georgia rely heavily on the Black Sea for both trade and maritime security. But the presence of mines has greatly disrupted their commercial trade. Turkish navy teams have carried out thousands of hours of sea missions and flights to detect and safely clear the mines. Ankara also helped broker the Black Sea grain deal back in 2022, which allowed for the safe passage of Ukrainian grain trapped by Russian blockades. The war in Ukraine which recently passed the 21-month mark, has displaced some 11 million Ukrainians, while claiming the lives of more than 10,000 civilians. Guests: Gregory Simons Associate Professor at Turiba University Jaroslaw Strozyk Former Director at Polish Military Intelligence