World Share

Is the West Running Out of Patience With Israel?

After the release of dozens of hostages over the weekend by Hamas, a 4-day truce in Gaza has been extended, according to the deal's main mediator Qatar. 69 Israeli and foreign hostages and 150 Palestinian prisoners have been released with more to be freed in the coming days. But just hours before the first hostages and prisoners were exchanged, Israel found itself locked in a diplomatic dispute with Spain and Belgium. Both their prime ministers heavily criticized the attacks on Gaza, prompting Israel to accuse the EU countries of supporting terrorism. Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said that Madrid is open to unilaterally recognising a Palestinian state even if it goes against the wishes of the EU. Meanwhile, Belgium’s prime minister accused Israel of not abiding by international law and indiscriminately killing thousands of children. The heavy back and forth resulted in Israel summoning the Belgian and Spanish ambassadors. EU countries were united in their condemnation of Hamas for the Oct 7 attacks, but have grown increasingly divided over Israel's disproportionate response. Guests: Nour Odeh Former Spokesperson for the Palestinian Authority Vehbi Baysan Associate Professor at Ibn Haldun University