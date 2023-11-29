World Share

The Forefront: Cyprus | Episode 3: Peace Operation

The year 1974 has been the turning point for the Cyprus conflict. Turkish troops were ready to intervene on the island and help the Turkish Cypriots who were in despair after the Greek coup. And nothing has remained the same since. In the third episode, Peace Operation, we delve into the details of the 1974 operation with expert views and first-hand accounts of the war. The Forefront: Cyprus documentary series goes on a journey through the turbulent history of Cyprus– from the Bloody Christmas of 1963 to the Turkish operation and decades of negotiations, uncovering the chapters of the island's enduring conflict. Within six episodes, we explore the hardships, divisions, and the quest for reconciliation on this island.