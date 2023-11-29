BizTech Share

Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman Charlie Munger dies

European stocks head for a mixed open, struggling to build positive momentum after comments from the Federal Reserve on inflation and in what is also a very sad day for American markets and investors. Charlie Munger, often regarded as an investing genius and Warren Buffet's right-hand man died at the age of 99. He helped Buffett build his company, Berkshire Hathaway, with Buffett crediting Munger with broadening his investment strategy from favoring troubled companies at low prices in hopes of getting a profit to focusing on higher-quality but underpriced companies. In early 2023, his fortune was estimated at $2.3 billion - jaw-dropping, but still vastly smaller than Buffett's fortune, which is estimated at more than $100 billion.