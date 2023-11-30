World Share

Blinken in Tel Aviv to seek new extension of truce in Gaza

Israel and Hamas have agreed to extend the truce in Gaza for a seventh day moments before it was due to expire. The Israeli army says the extension will allow mediators to continue work to free more hostages held by Hamas. The agreement came as US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is in Tel Aviv for talks to extend the temporary truce and boost humanitarian aid into Gaza. But we begin with Wednesday night's hostage and prisoner exchange - and the hope for more. Here's Andy Roesgen.