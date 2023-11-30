POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
World leaders gather at COP28 climate summit in Dubai
02:59
World
World leaders gather at COP28 climate summit in Dubai
The Turkish President is set to attend the COP 28 climate summit in Dubai, where delegations from around the world are meeting to check progress in cutting carbon emissions in line with UN targets. Scientists say there is an increasing body of evidence that shows carbon emissions contribute to extreme weather events which in turn can affect economies and food supplies around the world. Our Diplomatic Correspondent Andrew Hopkins looks at what Türkiye is doing to help.
November 30, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?