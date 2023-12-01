POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Media professor analyzes warring parties’ influence on Gaza coverage
02:49
World
Media professor analyzes warring parties’ influence on Gaza coverage
TRT World - like most international media outlets - is continuing to provide comprehensive coverage of the conflict. How news organisations frame their reporting can be vastly different. We asked a media researcher and professor of journalism how warring parties use the media to promote their narrative - and what impact it has on public opinion. Here's Melinda Nucifora with more.
December 1, 2023
