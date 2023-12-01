POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Venezuela to hold referendum on status of oil-rich territory
01:53
World
Venezuela to hold referendum on status of oil-rich territory
On Sunday, Venezuelans go to the polls in a controversial referendum on whether their government should seize an oil rich part of neighbouring Guyana. Venezuela has long claimed Essequibo as its territory but the claim is not recognised internationally. On Friday, the International Court of Justice in the Netherlands ruled that Venezuela should not do anything to alter the status quo, while it considers the land dispute. Simon Mcgregor-Wood has more.
December 1, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?