POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Renewed fighting after Qatar, US-brokered pause breaks down
02:32
World
Renewed fighting after Qatar, US-brokered pause breaks down
Israel's assault on Gaza is back in full force... and a week-long truce that had given some relief and hope is now just a memory. There have been more than 200 strikes since Friday morning - and the Israeli military is talking about the "next stage of war". Some strikes were in the South where Israel had previously told Palestinians they'd be safe. But as negotiations go on, 184 people have been killed in Gaza in less than 24 hours. Andy Roesgen begins our coverage.
December 2, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?