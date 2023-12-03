World Share

Israel pulls negotiators back from Qatar after deadlock in talks

Prospects of another truce in Gaza look grim, as Israel launches another wave of indiscriminate attacks on the Strip. Hamas says at least 240 people have been killed since the breakdown of the seven-day truce on Friday, and the group has begun to fire rockets back over the border. Meanwhile, the United States says it wants to focus on how Gaza will move forward after Israel's war. Andy Roesgen has the latest.