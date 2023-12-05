World Share

Palestinian deaths continue to mount from Israel's assault

The situation in Gaza is getting more desperate, as Israel expands its ground assault, sending tanks and missiles into the South. Officials say they're 'rooting out' Hamas leadership, while Israel's defence minister has threatened that the new phase of the offensive will surpass the army's devastating operation in the north. With no new ceasefire negotiations in sight, the safety and hope of Palestinian civilians is fading. Andy Roesgen has the latest.