Apple's market cap closes at $3 trillion

Apple's market cap closed at around $3 trillion for the first time since August after its shares climbed 2% on Tuesday and a total of 48% so far this year. That's despite the company reducing its total share count through buybacks, slowing growth and supply problems in markets such as China. The 3 trillion milestone is a sign of durability, with investors viewing the company as a fortress with significant cash flow, globally popular products. Apple is though warning that it does not expect annual revenue growth in its all-important December quarter....