Ex-US official: Israel labelled Palestinian rights group 'terrorist' for exposing sexual assault on a minor
02:04
World
Josh Paul, a former US State Department official, has alleged in a CNN interview that Israel labelled a children’s rights group, Defence for Children International - Palestine, a “terrorist entity” over the group’s reports on a Palestinian teenager being sexually assaulted while in the custody of Israeli forces in 2021. #PalestinanChildren #Israel #Gaza
December 6, 2023
