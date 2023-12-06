POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The Forefront: Cyprus | Episode 4: Tug of War
26:40
World
The Forefront: Cyprus | Episode 4: Tug of War
After the Turkish military operation in 1974, the island of Cyprus became a diplomatic battleground. The island entered into a negotiation period which has lasted nearly half a century. The Forefront: Cyprus: Tug of War explores the twists and turns, including what was at stake for Turkish and Greek Cypriots. The Forefront: Cyprus documentary series goes on a journey through the turbulent history of Cyprus– from the Bloody Christmas of 1963 to the Turkish operation and decades of negotiations and crisis talks, uncovering the chapters of the island's enduring conflict. Within six episodes, we explore the hardships, divisions, and unyielding quest for reconciliation on this historic island.
December 6, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?