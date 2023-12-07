POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
EU delegates to meet with Chinese leaders in Beijing on Thursday
On Thursday, the EU and China will hold their first high-level summit in four years. Relations have become strained over trade disagreements, Beijing's attitude towards Taiwan and Hong Kong, and its close relations with Moscow. EU chiefs Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel will lead Brussels' delegation. But there appears to be little hope for any significant breakthroughs, or a meaningful improvement in relations. Simon McGregor-Wood looks ahead.
December 7, 2023
