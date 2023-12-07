POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
UK students stage nationwide school walkout for Palestine defying government clampdown
01:30
World
UK students stage nationwide school walkout for Palestine defying government clampdown
Thousands of school and university students across Britain have staged walkouts and protests in solidarity with Palestine. Swapping their school bags for Palestinian flags, hundreds took to Downing Street in London to condemn the UK government’s response to the onslaught in Gaza. Defying a clamp down on school strike action, students nationwide vow to continue to skip class and lectures till their demands are met. #Gaza #London #SchoolStrikeForPalestine
December 7, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?