Lawmakers join US doctors to demand permanent ceasefire in Gaza
01:45
World
Lawmakers join US doctors to demand permanent ceasefire in Gaza
Rashida Tlaib, Cori Bush, Ilhan Omar and members of the ‘Doctors against Genocide’ group protest in front of US Congress to demand a permanent ceasefire in Israel’s war on Gaza. Currently, only 54 representatives and 4 senators among 535 members of Congress have called for a ceasefire in Gaza, according to Win Without War Group. A resolution draft calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire is scheduled at the UN Security Council tomorrow. But the deputy US envoy Robert Wood told reporters that Washington’s position “hasn’t changed” and that a ceasefire would benefit the Hamas resistance group.
December 8, 2023
